Berhampur, Apr 11 (PTI) At least two persons, including a woman were killed and 20 others were injured when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

Around 25 people mostly women were returning from Tumba after collecting rice under the public distribution system to their native village Chhana Gao when the mishap occurred at Panchagaon, the police said.

Two persons died on the spot, said inspector-in -charge of Jarada police station, Murtunjay Swain.

The deceased were identified as Mangala Pradhan (45) and Sita Pradhan (25) of Chhana Gaon. The injured persons were rushed to Jarada hospital and the critically injured ones were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, police added.

