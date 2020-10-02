Sikar, Oct 2 (PTI) Two people were killed and three more injured when an ambulance collided with a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near the Sargoth area under the Reengus police station limits on Thursday, they said.

Rajendra, a passenger on the tractor, and Suresh, the patient in the ambulance, were killed in the collision, the police said.

The ambulance driver, the tractor driver and three others were injured, they added.

