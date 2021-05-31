Balrampur (UP), May 31 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many injured after two motorcycles collided here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Belha Mod here, they said.

Ram Kumar (19) and Maina Devi (40) were killed on the spot when the two motorcycles collided, the police said.

The injured, Rajesh Kumar and Krishna Kumar, were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

