Bareilly (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Two bike-borne youth were killed after their two-wheeler lost control and hit a divider in Hafizganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Aryan (25) and Gautam (27) were returning to Bareilly from Uttarakhand, they said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, SHO Hafizganj, Chetram Verma said adding that none of them were wearing helmets.

A probe into the accident is underway, he said.

