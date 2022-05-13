Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) A scuffle between two men at a wedding function escalated on Thursday night, leaving two people dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The incident took place at the Kumher area here, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Helicopter Crash: Training Chopper Crashes at Airport in Raipur, Two Pilots Killed; CM Baghel Expresses Grief.

"Sumit Singh Thakur was involved in a scuffle with a person named Suresh (22), who was there at the wedding function. Sumit shot at Suresh, killing him on the spot," SP Bharatpur Shyam Singh said.

In retaliation, Sumit's father Vijedra Singh Thakur (55) was caught by the members from Suresh's side and beaten to death.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

"Additional police force has been deployed in the area," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)