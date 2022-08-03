Barrackpore, Aug 3 (PTI) Two workers were killed on Wednesday in a gas leak at a factory in Khardaha near Kolkata, police said.

The incident happened at the factory on BT Road in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

Also Read | Jammu: Man Shares Woman’s Morphed Pictures And Videos Online, Arrested.

It is suspected that carbon monoxide gas leaked at the factory, leading to the deaths of two persons while one other was taken ill, Barrackpore's police commissioner Ajoy Thakur said after visiting the area.

The injured person, whose condition was critical, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: CM Mamata Banerjee Reshuffles Cabinet; Babul Supriyo Among Nine Ministers Sworn-in.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

The incident led to tension in the area with locals raising concerns about the safety measures at the nearby factories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)