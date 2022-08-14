Mathura (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Two women were killed and as many injured after they were struck by lightning in the Govardhan area here on Sunday, police said.

Nattho Devi (38) and Mayadevi (36) were sitting under a tree when they were struck by lightning and died, they said.

Two other women -- Jashoda and Rajan -- were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

He directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

