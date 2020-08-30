Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Two persons died while three others got injured when a motorcycle collided with a truck here on Sunday, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Aparna Gautam, the accident took place on Bareilly-Farrukhabad road near Kola turn.

The motorcycle coming from Farrukhabad side hit the truck coming from opposite direction.

Jaiveer Yadav (50) and Rohit Sharma (23), who were travelling on the motorcycle, died on the spot, police said.

The third person on the motorcycle and truck's driver and his helper sustained injuries in the accident, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured sent to hospital.

