Kota (Raj), Apr 11 (PTI) Two men were killed and another injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Kanwas area here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased men were identified as Bunty alias Dinesh Bheel (34) of Devpura and Akash Bheel (20) of Kanwas area, Kanwas Police Station SHO Vishnu Singh said.

The third man who was riding with them sustained minor injuries in the accident and was discharged from the hospital after being administered primary medical care.

The incident occurred at 7.30 am on Sunday morning when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike, leaving two dead and one injured. PTI CORR

