Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Two labourers died after falling into a gas tank while cleaning it at a bottling plant in the Ghatiya area of Ujjain on Thursday, police said.

The labourers were cleaning the gas tank and they accidentally fell into it.

Following the incident, the rescue team reached the spot and is trying to retrieve the bodies out of the tank.

"The process involved in retrieving the bodies is complicated and we are working towards it," Additional District Magistrate Santosh Tagore told reporters here.

The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Singh (30) and Lakhan Singh (27).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

