New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Two labourers died and as many others were injured after an SUV rammed into their motorcycle in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Friday.

Police received information about the accident near NLU red light on Thursday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Railway Gateman Stabbed by Biker in Darbhanga.

The injured were taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital. The motorcycle and the SUV were found at the scene of the crash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Upon reaching the hospital, police found Maate (32) and Diksha (10), residents of Spine Enclave, Dwarka Sector-17, under treatment. Both were referred to Safdarjung Hospital after first aid, they said.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker Latest Update: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Intensify in Next 36 Hours, Says IMD.

Foola (30) and Lakhan (37) were declared dead, the DCP said.

All the four victims, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, were on the same motorcycle. They were engaged as labourers in Delhi, police said. Foola was the wife of Maate and Lakhan was his brother-in-law, police said.

During inquiry, the statement of injured Maate was recorded who stated that he was going towards Sector 17 on a motorcycle from Bharat Vihar with his family when the SUV coming from Sector 13 side hit them, the DCP said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dwarka North police station, the DCP said.

The accused SUV driver, identified as Abrar (24), resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been nabbed, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)