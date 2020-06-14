India News | 2 Men Arrested, Juveniles Apprehended for Killing Youth During Scuffle in Rohini

New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) Two men were arrested and as many juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth who tried to intervene in a scuffle between two groups in Rohini, police said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Deepak, police said.

Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

The accused persons were drinking together in Rohini when Sandeep Singh received a call from Gaurav Dutta asking him to lend some money, but soon the two indulged in a heated argument over the phone and he dared Dutta to meet him at Som Bazar Road.

A scuffle ensued between Sandeep Singh and Dutta after they met in Sector 5, Rohini on Saturday. When Harshdeep Singh, who was Dutta's accomplice, tried to intervene in the matter, Sandeep Singh and his three associates stabbed him and fled from the spot, police said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

Harshdeep Singh was rushed to Saroj Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said.

He had received stab injuries on his neck and chest, the DCP said.

During investigation, police obtained information about Sandeep Singh and subsequently raids were conducted.

Sandeep Singh and his three associates confessed about their involvement in the crime, the DCP added.

The weapon used for committing the crime and blood-stained clothes of the accused were recovered, Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)