Noida (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting their father in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida over a domestic dispute, police said.

A purported video of the incident that took place on Tuesday evening in the Dankaur area surfaced on social media. In the video, the two brothers, in their 30s, can be seen assaulting their father, who is around 60, on a road.

The duo was seen dragging the old man on the road holding him by his legs, prompting action by police.

"The police took cognizance of the matter and the duo was tracked down. They have been arrested from their home and further proceedings against them are being carried out," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

According to officials, Ram Kishor and Hari Kishor had a dispute with their father Jagmaal over some domestic issue that led to the Tuesday evening episode.

