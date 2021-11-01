New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Two armed assailants fired four rounds at a sweets shop in south west Delhi's Najafgarh on Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

A video of the incident shows that while customers were busy buying sweets, two men with their faces covered reached the shop and fired few rounds before escaping.

A case has been registered following a complaint by the shop owner, Ashok Mittal (53), who alleged that the assailants reached his store at 6.10 pm and opened fire.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Of the four rounds fired, two were misfired and two empty rounds were found at the spot, police said.

The police said all cameras installed near the scene of crime are being scanned to identify the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)