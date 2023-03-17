Banda (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A special court here on Friday convicted two men for abducting and raping a minor Dalit girl and sentenced them to 20 years in jail.

Special Judge Anu Saxena held Ravindra Kumar and Rahul Gupta guilty and also slapped a fine of Rs 21,000 on each on them, Special Public Prosecutor Shivpujan Patel said.

He said the incident took place on January 14, 2016, in Badausa area when the 15-year-old girl had gone to a field to answer nature's call.

Three days later, police rescued the girl and arrested the duo.

