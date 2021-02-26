Gondia (Maha), Feb 26 (PTI) Carcasses of two migratory birds were found near a lake in Gondia district of Maharashtra on Friday, even as officials denied the possibility that they died due to avian influenza.

The carcasses were found at Shringarbandh Lake in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil in the morning, an official said.

"A spot panchnama was carried out and the carcasses were buried as per the guidelines," range forest officer Darshana Patil said.

"The authorities also conducted a search in the nearby areas to trace if any more birds had died," she said.

Patil denied the possibility of avian influenza, saying that no other birds were found dead nearby.

