Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) The Army averted a tragedy on Monday as it detected two anti-personnel mines in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and safely destroyed them, officials said.

During a routine patrol, an Army team detected the mines in the forward area of Keri in Mendhar sector, they said.

Separately, troops recovered a 51-mm mortar shell in the Chandial area of Poonch district, they said.

The bomb disposal squad of the Army safely destroyed the mines and shell, thereby averting any tragedy, they said.

