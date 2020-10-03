Coimbatore, Oct 3 (PTI): Two persons allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a woman (22) in Palladam in nearby Tirupur district were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Already, three have been arrested while search was still on for another in connection with the crime that took place on September 28, the police said.

The victim, hailing from Assam and a resident of Coimbatore, lodged a complaint stating that she was raped by five people after being taken to an isolated spot by Rajeev on a motorcycle, they said.

Rajeev's brother Rajeshkumar had asked the former to drop the woman at a bus-stand after she went to their house to talk about a job that Rajeshkumar had promised, they said.

Instead of taking her to the bus-stand, Rajeev took her to the desolate place and committed the crime along with four others who were waiting there.

The alleged rapists had also robbed the victim of Rs 2,000 in cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000, they said.

A case was registered case against six people.

Three of them - Rajeev, Kavin Kumar and Anbu - were held on Wednesday last, while Rajeshkumar and Damodaran were arrested this morning. Search was on for Tamizh, they added.

