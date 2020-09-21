Muzaffarnagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 patients died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar pushing the death toll to 58, while 97 new coronavirus cases took the active cases in the district to 1,192, officials said on Monday.

The fresh cases, include 20 jail inmates and a bank employee, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 568 sample results were received by the authorities, of which 97 were positive.

She said 87 more coronavirus patients in the district have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,855 in the district.

Jailor Kamlesh Singh told PTI here that 541 inmates have so far tested COVID-19 positive.

He also said 2,260 inmates against the prison's capacity of 870 are lodged in the district jail.

