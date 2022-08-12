Ramban/Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) Two more persons have been arrested in connection with a blast outside a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on August 2, officials said on Friday.

Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Ind-Gool, and Abdul Majeed, a resident of Dachan-Gool in Ramban district, were arrested a few days ago, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said.

On August 6, two operatives of the terrorist group Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) were arrested in connection with the case.

Two police personnel suffered minor injuries when terrorists hurled an explosive device at the police post at Ind village in the Gool area of the district on August 2, in the first such incident in over a decade in the area which had been declared free from terrorism.

