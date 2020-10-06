Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) Two Myanmarese nationals were arrested in Aizawl with 87 gm of heroin on Tuesday, an official said.

The accused were identified as Pausimpiang (19) and Thangsuankaia (25), both from Tiddim in Myanmar, he said.

They were arrested by officials of the state Excise and Narcotics Department.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the official added.

