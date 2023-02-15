New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old ragpicker during their failed bid to rob a man in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin (22) and Aman (19), both residents of Lal Kuan, Pul Prahladpur, they said.

Police got information on Monday morning that a man was shot at near the Lal Kuan Rampyari Camp. On reaching the spot, they found Daphadar lying dead with a bullet injury on the right side of his chest, a senior police officer said.

Around 11:45 am, a 46-year-old man came to the spot and told police that he supplies milk at Lal Kuan and Vishwakarma Colony.

The man further said he was going to deposit Rs 5.9 lakh in a bank at Eros Garden in Haryana's Faridabad. As he reached near the Rampyari Camp at around 11 am, two men tried to stop his scooter. One of them fired a shot from a pistol and the bullet hit the ragpicker, police said.

The man narrated the sequence of events to his brother from the bank and returned to the spot after depositing the money.

During investigation, the motorcycle was identified which was found registered in the name of one Aakash Vaid, who said the vehicle belongs to his younger brother Veeru Vaid.

Veeru further informed that Aman had borrowed his motorcycle for two days. Later, two accused persons were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The accused disclosed that they, along with their third associate Irshad, had hatched a conspiracy to rob Babuddin as he everyday used to go for depositing money. They had receed the route he took and tailed him for four to five days, they said.

On Monday, Aman borrowed the motorbike of his friend Veeru.

Sachin, Aman and Irshad waited near the house of Babuddin. When Babuddin drove towards Faridabad to deposit the cash, the accused took an alternative route and reached Ram Pyari Camp before Babuddin, police said.

When Babuddin reached there on his scooter, Irshad and Aman tried to stop him, but Babuudin he did not. Irshad took out a pistol and fired a bullet, which hit Daphadar. Later, they fled away from spot, police added.

