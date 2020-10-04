Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 4 (ANI): Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning.

The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine training sortie before the crash, which occurred at around 7 am today.

Also Read | Glider Crash in Kochi: Navy Personnel Lt Rajeev Jha, Petty Officer Sunil Kumar Die As Power Glider on Routine Flight Crashes Near Thoppumpady Bridge.

The crew-Lieutenant Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar- both were declared brought dead by the INHS Sanjivani, after being recovered from the crash site.

The Southern Naval Command has ordered a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident. (ANI)

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actress’ Debut Movie Is Not The Shahid Kapoor Starrer Dil Maange More But This Bengali Film?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)