Itanagar, Apr 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,851 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh cases were reported in Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, he said.

The state now has 10 active cases, while 16,785 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection thus far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.60 per cent, he said.

The state has tested over 4.14 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

A total of 92,448 people have been inoculated to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

