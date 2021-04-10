Itanagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,875 on Saturday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The fresh cases were reported in Lower Dibang Valley district, he said.

One more person has recovered from the disease, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 30 active cases, while 16,789 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.49 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested over 4.16 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 531 on Friday, Jampa said.

Over 1 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

