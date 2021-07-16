Port Blair, Jul 16 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,501, a health department official said on Friday.

The two cases were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has 13 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

A total of 7,359 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the union territory so far, he added.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has tested 4,22,876 samples for COVID-19 till date and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.77 per cent, the official said.

A total of 2,48,150 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,72,087 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76,063 people have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that the union territory has a total population of 4 lakh people.

