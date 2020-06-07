India News | 2 New COVID-19 Cases in Arunachal, Total Rises to 51

Itanagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 51, a senior Health Department official said.

Bot the patients were from Changlang district and were in institutional quarantine. With the new cases, Changlang district recorded the highest number of novel coronavirus positive persons in the state with 34 cases, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa informed.

Two cases were also reported in the state on Saturday. As of now, Arunachal Pradesh has 50 COVID-19 active cases as one patient has been discharged from hospital after being cured. Till date, seven COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the capital complex -- comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun, 34 from Changlang, two each from Namsai and Lohit, and one each from Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Upper Siang, East Siang and West Siang districts. The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported on April 2, when a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from hospital on April 16. After almost six weeks, the state registered its second case on May 24, with the return of a 30-year-old student, also from Delhi.

