India News | 2 New COVID-19 Cases Take Himachal's Tally to 570

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 570, the state health department said.

According to the data, the total number of cases include 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths.

Also Read | Mortal Remains of Col B Santosh Babu, Who Attained Martyrdom During Violent Clashes With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Flown to Hyderabad.

"Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total number of positive cases rise to 570 in the state, including 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths," the state health department said.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll stands at 11,903.

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)