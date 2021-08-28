Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has arrested seven persons, including two Nigerian nationals in a series of operations within two days aimed at breaking the network of Mephedrone drug peddlers and suppliers in the city.

The accused have been identified as Abusufiyan, Gaurav, Rafiq, Irfan, Riyaaz and two Nigerian nationals, Kingsley and Jonhcen.

Also Read | Karnataka: Inter-Caste Married Couple Boycotted By Upper Caste Community in Tumkur.

A total of six operations took place between August 26 and August 27, NCB said in a statement.

The accused were active in areas like Jogeshwari, Nallasopara, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, Meera Road etc, the agency said.

Also Read | Karnataka CET 2021 Exam Results To Be Announced by September 20, Says State Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

A large quantity of MD was recovered from the accused along with drugs like MDMA, Ecstasy, Charas and Hemp. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)