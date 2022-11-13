Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): Two people were shot in a firing incident by unidentified persons in Ram Krishna Nagar in Bihar's Patna, according to an official on Saturday.

The culprits in the firing incident have not been identified so far.

"Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The culprits have not been identified. According to the information, 2 people have been shot," Inspector Shambhu Nath Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in October, one person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations in Bihar's Begusarai, according to a police official.

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police had suspended seven police officials a day after a person was killed and nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents in Begusarai district. (ANI)

