India News | 2 Pistols, Cartridges Recovered from Man in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 9 (PTI) Two pistols and 50 cartridges were recovered from a motorcycle-borne man in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Jasvir Singh, a resident of Bari Miani village, was booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the motorcycle was stopped by a team of police near Gilzian crossing here on Monday night, police said.

During search, two pistols and 50 cartridges were recovered from him, they said.

