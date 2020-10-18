Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Two persons received burn injuries in a clash between two families over a small plot of land, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Brajesh Shrivastav.

Those who received burn injuries include a minor boy and his father in the incident which took place in the Sadh region.

"The clash between the two families happened over a small piece of land measuring just four feet. One side took out petrol from their motorbike and threw it on the other family due to which two people received burn injuries," Shrivastav said on Saturday.

The official said that the two injured were receiving treatment at a hospital.

"The side whose members received injuries have filed a case. The accused and his family members have been arrested," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

