Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Two sisters in their early 20s died after falling from the fourth floor of a local businessman's house at Sector 40 in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

While the house owner's family claimed they fell from the balcony on Friday in a desperate bid to escape after a "theft attempt", the deceased family has alleged foul play behind the deaths though no formal complaint of murder has been lodged yet, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandni (23) and Rashmi (21), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Chandni, who used to work at the businessman's residence as a domestic help, left the job around a month back, police said.

The deceased lived in the servant's quarter of the building.

The house owner told police that he and his family members were going to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday. However, they returned home after travelling some distance as he had forgotten to take his medicines, police said.

On reaching home, they found the main door open before hearing a loud thud. As they rushed to the balcony and looked down, they saw the two sisters lying in a pool of blood below. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The house owner's family suspects that the two women broke into the house, as Chandni knew the access code of the electronic lock.

Sector 40 police station SHO Lalit Kumar said the bodies have been handed over to the family after autopsy, adding that police are examining CCTV footage from the house.

