Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Two soldiers were killed and four injured on Thursday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons," Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said two soldiers were killed and four sustained injuries in the firing from across the border.

"The injured personnel are being evacuated while befitting response is being given to Pakistani firing," he added.

The Pakistani side resorted to unprovoked firing in Keran and Machhil sectors in the district as well, the spokesman said.

He said a befitting response was being give.

