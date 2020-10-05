Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): The two terrorists who opened fire at CRPF security personnel on Monday afternoon have been identified, said Vijay Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IG).

"One terrorist is of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who had earlier also attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel twice while the other one is a local terrorist," said Kumar.

Two CRPF personnel who were injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said.

The two jawans, along with three others, had been injured as terrorists opened fire at around 12:50 pm today upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass.

The injured jawans were evacuated to the district hospital. (ANI)

