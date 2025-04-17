Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Two vehicles caught fire in Gurugram's Sector 52 on Thursday after a blaze broke out in a CNG pipeline.

According to fire officer Jay Narayan, the fire was reported at 2:02 PM from an HEG gas station. "Information of a fire at an HEG gas station was received at 02:02 PM on Thursday," he said.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Trying To Distance Itself From Tahawwur Rana, Says 'Pakistan's Reputation As Epicentre of Global Terrorism Will Not Diminish'.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found that the fire had started due to a leak or issue in the CNG pipeline. Fire tenders from different areas were called in, and the pipeline was sealed to stop the fire from spreading.

No casualties were reported in the incident, and further details are awaited.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book 'The Hindu Manifesto' by Swami Vigyananand on April 26.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in a residential building in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi during the early hours of Thursday, officials from the Fire Department said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene after the department received an emergency call in the early morning hours. The fire reportedly started in household items and quickly spread, burning 3 to 4 cars parked in the stilt-level parking area of the building.

The building is a ground-plus-four-storey residential structure with stilt parking.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)