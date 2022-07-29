Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two women and a five-year-old girl were killed when their two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle at Dasna on the Ghaziabad Meerut highway on Thursday, police said.

The two women have been identified as Anchal (18) and Sunita (30), they said, adding that the minor girl was Sunita's daughter, police said.

Also Read | MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Rajasthan, Both Pilots Killed.

The three had gone to a local market from Deena Nathpur Poothi village falling under the Masuri police station area limits, Anchal's father Lala Ram Jatav told the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)