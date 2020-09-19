Muzaffarnagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Two youths were killed on Saturday after the motorcycle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck on Meerut-Karnal highway in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred when Ashish, 18 and Vasu, 17, were returning home from Shamli.

The truck driver has been arrested, the police said.

The villagers protested over the incident and blocked the highway near Mundet village. Later, police pacified them and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

