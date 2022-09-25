Panaji (Goa) [India], September 25 (ANI): More than 20 illegal Bangladesh immigrants have been arrested in Goa and will be deported to Bangladesh, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday.

CM Sawant told ANI, "20-plus Bangladesh people have been arrested in Goa so far. Search for more will be carried out in other remote villages. They all will be deported to Bangladesh."

CM Sawant said that the Home Ministry had been informed about the issue.

"Our police department and DGP were doing the verification of tenants in remote villages. It was found that they were engaged in scrap yard and other illegal business. They don't have an Indian address. The process of deporting them has started and we have also informed the Union home ministry regarding this," Sawant told ANI.

Earlier, while addressing the 93rd episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Goa's initiative during International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17, where human chains were formed on the beaches to spread awareness.

In the broadcast, PM Modi also paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country. (ANI)

