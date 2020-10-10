New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Twenty patients of the novel coronavirus at civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital were shifted to two Delhi government facilities on Saturday while three in the intensive care unit were retained, officials said.

Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, a senior official said.

"We shifted 20 COVID-19 patients from Hindu Rao Hospital to Delhi government hospitals. Hindu Rao Hospital would be sanitised tomorrow," he said.

Three patients in ICU have been retained at the civic hospital, the largest municipal hospital in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had ordered shifting of COVID-19 patients from the civic-run hospital to its own facilities.

Hindu Rao Hospital with 900 beds is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

The move to shift patients comes days after the resident doctors of the hospital went on a "symbolic indefinite strike" over their due salaries for the last three months.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed the plan to shift patients had been underway for the last one week or so.

"On an average, about 20-25 patients were being treated at the 900-bed facility, so we were in communication with officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Association, planning to shift COVID patients to other facilities and start regular OPD at Hindu Rao," he said.

