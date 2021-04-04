New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday has arrested 20 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in a hookah bar in Paschim Vihar (East).

Delhi Police said that a raid on premises running in the name of Crossroad at A-2 Citizen Tower Commercial Complex, in the area of PS Paschim Vihar East was conducted and 20 people including 6 women were arrested. Police stated that all of the accused have been booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The police said that 5 hookahs have been seized and the owner of the hookah bar has also been booked under relevant provisions in Epidemic Act and 33 Excise Act.

Delhi has 12,647 active COVID-19 cases that include 653 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities in the national capital has reached 11,060 with 10 deaths on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)