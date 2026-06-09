India News | 20 Hotels, Restaurants Inspected in Ayodhya After Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: CFO Mahendra Pratap Singh

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Ayodhya Police have inspected 20 hotels and restaurants and issued notices over shortcomings after a fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 22 individuals, Ayodhya's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mahendra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday.

CFO Mahendra Pratap Singh told ANI that the administration is inspecting hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and all other public places across Uttar Pradesh after the fire tragedy in Delhi.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Stock Update: Slight Gain After Hitting 52-Week Low.

The official said, "After the tragic incident that occurred in the hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, our DG had issued a circular stating that campaigns should be conducted to inspect hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and all other public places in all districts, and any shortcomings found there should be rectified immediately."

"We are focusing on hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya. So far, we have inspected 20 hotels and restaurants. Those in which we have noticed shortcomings will be issued notices," the CFO added.

Also Read | Khan Sir Firing Case: Patna Court Intervenes To Stay Arrest After Security Guards Claim ‘Shooting Orders’ From Educator.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the Malviya Nagar fire incident, which occurred on June 3, rose to 22 after another foreign national died during treatment on Sunday.

On Monday, a Delhi court (Saket court complex) rejected the bail plea of one of the accused, Keshav Negi, the cook of the Malviya Nagar hotel, where a fire broke out. Negi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday and was produced before the Saket Court on Monday.

Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh sent Negi to 14 days of judicial custody, as sought by the Delhi Police.

Negi was brought before the Malviya Nagar court (Saket court complex) along with the key accused and owner of the hotel, Lavkesh Bajaj. After his four days of custody expired, Bajaj was sent to two days of further police custody.

Another accused in the Malviya Nagar fire case, Jay Mishra, stated to be the accountant of the hotel, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday. The police sought time to interrogate Mishra, which was granted by the court.

Mishra had allegedly been absconding since June 3. He was seen entering the court premises along with his lawyer to surrender before the authorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)