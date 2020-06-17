Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 20 Indian Youth Congress Workers Arrested for Protesting Near Chinese Embassy

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Twenty Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested here on Wednesday for protesting at Shanti Path near the Chinese Embassy .

The protest was organised in the backdrop of the incident in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

The protestors were seen with posters that read, "We support the Indian Army!" and were sitting with candles.

"Today 20 workers of Indian Youth Congress were arrested when they attempted to stage a protest at Shanti Path near the Chinese Embassy. The protestors were subsequently released," said the DCP.

Also Read | Delhi Records Its Highest Spike of 2,414 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

