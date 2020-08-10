Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Twenty more people have died due to COVID-19 in Punjab and 988 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 24,889 on Monday, as per a medical bulletin.

Seven fatalities were reported in Patiala, six in Ludhiana, three in Jalandhar, two in Ferozepur and one each in Moga and Mohali, it said.

Two death cases which were reported from Patiala and Ludhiana on Sunday were excluded as they were counted twice, as per the bulletin.

Among districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (246), Patiala (198), Jalandhar (156), Sangrur (60), Mohali (59), Gurdaspur (37) and Amritsar (32).

A total of 416 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery from the infection. So far, 15,735 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 8,550 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-two patients are critical and on ventilator support while 129 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 6,81,321 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

