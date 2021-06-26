Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) In a major boost to the healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 more seats have been approved by the National Board of Examinations(NBE) for Government Medical Colleges and district hospitals of the Union Territory, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

The spokesman said the move would mean that accredited institutions will get two post-graduate candidates in the certified stream every year.

Till now, 39 superspeciality and broad specialty courses have been approved by the NBE which are likely to give 81 seats to the UT which is over and above the superspeciality courses already being run in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

These steps will drastically improve the healthcare services in the far flung districts and shall improve the services in the tertiary care institutions as well. This is also expected to markedly bring down the referral from the far flung districts to the already overburdened tertiary care institutes of the UT of J&K, the spokesman added.

