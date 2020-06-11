Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi rose to 1,984 on Thursday with the addition of 20 new cases, the city civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the toll in Dharavi increased to 75 from 73 as two old deaths due to COVID-19 were added to the fatality count on Thursday.

He said as 995 of the total COVID-19 patients have already been discharged, the number of active cases stood at 914.

