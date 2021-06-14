New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Twenty per cent of people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi have been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the inoculation centres for this category remaining closed for several days due to the non-availability of doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday.

She, however, said the city is again facing a shortage of vaccines and some of the inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group will be shut on Tuesday.

"So far, 20 per cent of Delhi's young population has been vaccinated (one dose) despite the inoculation centres remaining closed for many days due to the shortage of doses," Atishi said during an online briefing.

According to government data, 13,66,731 first doses and 99,046 second doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi.

Delhi started the vaccination drive for this age group on May 3. Around 92 lakh people are eligible for vaccination in this category.

As of Monday morning, Atishi said, Delhi had 18,000 doses of Covaxin and 42,000 doses of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.

"More than half of the centres where Covishield is being administered to people in the 18-44 age group will be shut on Tuesday," she said.

Delhi administered just 14,448 doses on June 13 as government vaccination centres remain closed on Sunday, she said.

So far, 60,88,649 vaccine doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Of these, 14,42,899 people have received both doses.

