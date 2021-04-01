Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Twenty people were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at a musical event organised by the tourism department at Badamwari (Almond garden) here last month, a police spokesman has said.

The tourism department on Sunday (March 28) organised a musical event at Badamwari, in Downtown area of the city here, where several famous local singers performed.

The event witnessed huge participation of people. However, as the musical event was going on, few youth created a ruckus and vandalised the stage.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

During the course of the probe so far, 20 miscreants have been identified and arrested, a police spokesman said.

He said further investigation of the case is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)