India News | 20 Trinamool Congress MPs Formally Request Alliance with NDA: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a significant political realignment, nearly 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament have formally signalled their desire to break away from their party's current political trajectory and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday confirmed the development to an ANI reporter with a 'Thumbs Up' emoji.

Also Read | OJEE Result 2026 Declared: Scorecards Released on ojee.nic.in, Counselling to Begin Soon.

"A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar said.

The development comes amid intensifying internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the state elect its first BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Starts #NaamLikho Campaign On Social Media; Thanks House Help Manisha For Always Being There.

The political rift was starkly visible today as Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi for an INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club. While Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and other loyalist senior leaders attended the opposition conclave, a significant rebel faction took a different path.

The dissident MPs, including Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who submitted his resignation earlier on Monday, convened at the Motilal Nehru Marg residence of Union Minister and BJP West Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav. The meeting was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The dissident camp's move appears to be a calculated effort to navigate the legal complexities of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. By securing the support of approximately 20 MPs, the faction appears to have surpassed the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law's merger provision. Should the group be recognised by parliamentary authorities, they could potentially seek protection from disqualification, effectively formalising their shift toward the NDA.

The anti-defection law requires a faction to have at least two-thirds of the party's strength to avoid automatic disqualification. With the TMC holding 28 seats, the rebels would need the support of 19 MPs to make their move legally viable.

The unfolding events present the most significant parliamentary challenge yet for the TMC leadership, signaling a volatile new chapter in West Bengal's political landscape.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leadership has firmly rejected Dastidar's claim that she remains the party's Chief Whip and clarified that Kalyan Banerjee was officially named the new Chief Whip last month.

Highlighting the official status of Kalyan Banerjee as the Chief Whip, the party pointed to a letter dated May 20, 2026, and remarked, "This is the letter to the Speaker on the appointment of Kalyan as Chief Whip sent last month. In the current scenario, Kakoli's letter holds no value."

The letter, which was sent to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, formally notified him that Kalyan Banerjee was appointed as the Chief Whip of the All India Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha.

"I write to you as the Founder Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, and the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party. This is to inform you that Kalyan Banerjee has been appointed as Chief Whip of the All India Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha with immediate effect. This is for your information and necessary action. Thank you so much for your cooperation," Mamata Banerjee said in the letter.

Challenging the legitimacy of the opposing faction, the AITC questioned the existence of any formal communication with signatures submitted to the Speaker by the group they described as a "so-called rebel group."

"Also, where is the letter along with signatures to the Speaker written by the 'so-called rebel group'?" the party questioned.

While the rebel camp claims they have met this threshold and insists Dastidar is their Chief Whip, the AITC maintains its formal position regarding the party's Chief Whip, dismissing the challenge from within its ranks.

Earlier, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from the post of president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress on May 28, citing concerns over alleged "misogynistic behaviour" within the party and a series of issues that she said had deeply troubled her conscience.

This comes amidst the rebellion led by expelled party MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in the West Bengal assembly.

Banerjee, who was expelled due to anti-party activities from the TMC, formed a separate faction in the West Bengal assembly with the support of 58 MLAs, and was later elected as Leader of Opposition, replacing Sobhandev Chattopadhyay. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)