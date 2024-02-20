New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday nabbed a 20-year-old person for making a hoax bomb threat call at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, said the police.

The accused was identified as Kushagra Aggarwal, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi. He made the call to get wide publicity.

According to DCP IGI Airport Usha Rangnani, on February 18, a PCR call was received at PS IGI Airport, Delhi, at about 22.49 hrs that "I have planted a bomb on the airport grounds.".

Based on the information received and considering the gravity and sensitivity of the call, Delhi Airport was put on high alert and a full emergency was declared at the airport.

The guidelines & protocols laid out in the SOP were properly followed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. After a thorough search of the airport, the bomb threat call was found to be a hoax.

After proper verification, the said call was transferred to Police Station Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana and a case under sections 506, and 507 of the IPC was registered.

The caller's mobile number was dialled many times, but he did not pick up the call and after some time, he switched off his mobile phone. On the lookout for the accused, details of the hoax caller's number were obtained and technical surveillance was mounted on him but not enough clues could be found about the caller, said the police.

On constant technical surveillance, the alleged mobile number was found registered in the name of a person namely Kushagra Aggarwal aged 20 yrs.

Raids were conducted at his address but Kushagra Aggarwal was not found available at home.

His family members were also interrogated but they revealed that the alleged mobile number was being used by Kushagra Aggarwal and he was out of home.

Thereafter, manual intelligence was collected, and accused Kushagra Aggarwal was nabbed from one of his hideouts in Janakpuri, Delhi, said the police.

The accused was interrogated, and he confessed his guilt and disclosed that he had studied up to the 12th grade. He further disclosed that he had made the hoax call intentionally to get wide publicity, according to the police.

The accused has been handed over to Gurugram Police for further action. (ANI)

